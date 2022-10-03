Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,564 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

