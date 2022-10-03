Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CBIZ by 92.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.5 %

CBZ stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

