Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Eastern Bankshares worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $62,383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after buying an additional 1,877,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $11,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

