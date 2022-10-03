Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.