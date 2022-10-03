Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 2.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Helmerich & Payne worth $46,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

