Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 882,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 226,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

