Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.19% of Agilysys worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Agilysys Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Shares of AGYS opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 251.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

