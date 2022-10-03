Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $557.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.56 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.56 and its 200-day moving average is $659.96.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

