Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.56% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $90,088. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $61.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

