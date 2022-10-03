GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $404,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KREF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 430.34 and a quick ratio of 430.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

