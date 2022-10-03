GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.02. 474,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,219,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

