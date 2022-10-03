GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 983 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

