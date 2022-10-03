GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for about 1.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 137,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,265. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0695 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

