GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

