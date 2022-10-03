GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 5,230 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund makes up about 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISD. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $752,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,587. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

