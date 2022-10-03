GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $71.65. 38,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

