GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 432,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. 134,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The company has a market cap of $358.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

