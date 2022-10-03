Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Graphite Bio Trading Up 4.7 %

GRPH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 132,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,754. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

