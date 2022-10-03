Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.12.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gravity by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

