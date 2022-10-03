Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 51,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.