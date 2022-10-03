Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 51,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graybug Vision Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

