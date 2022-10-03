Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,439,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 1,635,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. 1,920,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,403. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

