Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 32,923 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4,039.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe stock traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.79. 28,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

