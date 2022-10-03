Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up approximately 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.23. 9,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,822. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

