Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.07.

SIVB traded up $11.40 on Monday, hitting $347.18. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

