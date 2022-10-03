Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.