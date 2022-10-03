Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,427 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,681. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

