Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.