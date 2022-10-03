Grimes & Company Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 391,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,203,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

