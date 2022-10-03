Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $10.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.05. 27,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,788. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.85 and its 200-day moving average is $316.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

