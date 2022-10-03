Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

