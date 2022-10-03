Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $4,139,395 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 252,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,147. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

