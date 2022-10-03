Harrington Investments INC Buys 6,655 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,011. The company has a market cap of $693.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

