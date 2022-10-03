Harrington Investments INC Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $536.73. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,515. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.90. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

