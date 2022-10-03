Harrington Investments INC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 132,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 363,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $61.56. 56,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

