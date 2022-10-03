Harrington Investments INC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

