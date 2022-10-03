Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.64. 8,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

