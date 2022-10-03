Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,113 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $182.10 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

