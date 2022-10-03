Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

