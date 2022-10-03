Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 468 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

