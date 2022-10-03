Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $544.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.56 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

