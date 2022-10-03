Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

INTU stock opened at $392.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.57 and a 200-day moving average of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

