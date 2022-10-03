Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 264 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $228.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.