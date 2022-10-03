Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 920 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

