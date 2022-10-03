Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

