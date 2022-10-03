HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.23. 315,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

