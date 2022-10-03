HC Wainwright Boosts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $10.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 461.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

AXLA opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 43.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

