Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,768. The company has a market capitalization of $538.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.35%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

