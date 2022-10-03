Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Cap of $648.02 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00026143 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $648.02 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 129,383,417 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

