Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 4,043 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.