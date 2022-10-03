Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Cut by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $4,566,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $6,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

HP traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

